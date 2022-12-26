VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Reyna Silver Corp. ( TSXV:RSLV, Financial)( OTCQX:RSNVF, Financial)( FRA:4ZC, Financial) ("Reyna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Amezquita to the Reyna Board of Directors.

Carmen Amezquita is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with a strong background in financial reporting for public companies. She has more than 15 years of experience in the resource sector, and over her career has held the position of Chief Financial Officer for several public mining companies listed on the TSX and TSXV. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia and has a Diploma in Accounting from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to add diversity to our company, we are delighted to welcome Carmen to our Board of Directors." said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna "Carmen's CPA background will be an important complement to the Technical, Legal and Capital Markets background of our existing board members."

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. ( TSXV:RSLV, Financial) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

Reyna's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire the early-stage La Durazno and Matilde and La Reyna mineral properties in Mexico.

