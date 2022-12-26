GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)( FRA:SE9, Financial) The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") held today, on 30 December 2022.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, within the current articles of association, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new share issue without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The purpose of the authorisation is for the Company to be able to implement the rights issue announced by the Company on 5 December 2022. The subscription price shall be determined on market terms and conditions with customary issue discount.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Krantz, CEO, Smart Eye

Telephone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: [email protected].

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6 PM CET on 30 December 2022.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/.

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser.

