TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE-AIML)(OTCQB-AIMLF)(FWB-42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Octagon Media Corp in a marketing services agreement to assist with a digital media campaign. Specifically, Wall Street Reporter (an affiliate of Octagon) will provide coverage of AI/ML Innovations' news releases and marketing materials, as well as produce video interviews with management of the Company.

The term of the contract is four months. As compensation, Octagon Media Corp. will receive a total payment of US$60,000 to be paid via "Shares for Services", by way of issuance of 800,000 AIML common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.10 per share. The Company shall also grant Octagon Media Corp incentive stock options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.20 per share, for a 12-month period.

Compensation shares and share purchase options to be issued in accordance with this Agreement are subject to requisite regulatory approvals and requirements, as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan terms.

About Wall Street Reporter

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is a leading online, market news provider that brings current news and market insight to investors and gives investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies. Wall Street Reporter's global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

