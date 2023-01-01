Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) ("Avaya" or "the Company"), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that on December 29, 2022, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of the Company's common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s common stock from the NYSE.

The Company intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the stock price deficiency and return to compliance with the continued listing standards. Under NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to cure the stock price deficiency and regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this cure period, subject to Avaya’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com.

