On Dec. 29, 2022, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”). As a consequence, the exercise price of the Warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement dated May 7, 2013 (the “Warrant Agreement”), has been adjusted, in accordance with Section 6.01 of the Warrant Agreement, from $47.07 to $46.94 per share of Common Stock for which a Warrant is exercisable. In accordance with Section 6.02 of the Warrant Agreement, the number of shares of Common Stock for which each Warrant is exercisable has been adjusted to 1.038661602. The foregoing adjustments are each effective as of Dec. 30, 2022.

