ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

8 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2022 were $324,484,588 as compared with $377,335,035 on July 31, 2022, and $438,682,698 on October 31, 2021. On October 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.29 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

Total Net Assets

$324,484,588

$377,335,035

$438,682,698

NAV Per Share

$11.29

$13.13

$15.26

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022, total net investment income was $3,484,836 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $52,472,826 or $1.83 per share of common stock for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2022

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2021

Total Net Investment
Income

$3,484,836

$3,877,740

$4,447,825

Per Share

$0.12

$0.13

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($52,472,826)

$4,104,226

($12,929,031)

Per Share

($1.83)

$0.14

($0.45)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

