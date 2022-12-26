VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) announces the resignation of Twila Jensen, effective immediately. Management would like to thank Twila for her services and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

Rock Edge would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. Christiam Timmins as a director of the Company. Mr. Timmins is an experienced, active investor in private placement and capital markets who is well known for his quality, in-depth research into mining and exploration companies. With over 20 years in the oil and gas industry, he has gained experience in operations consultation, project planning, team building, and company collaboration while working with companies like Tourmaline Oil, FMC and IPS Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone #604-808-3156

Email: [email protected]

