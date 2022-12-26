NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PLDT Inc. (“PLDT” or the “Company”) (: PHI) on behalf of PLDT stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PLDT has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported, “the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control.”

Following this news, on December 19, 2022, PLDT's shares fell by over 20%.

