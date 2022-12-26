NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or the “Company”) ( NESR) on behalf of NESR stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether NESR has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 7, 2022, NESR issued a press release advising investors that the Company had "received a delisting determination letter (the ‘Determination Letter') on November 1, 2022" from Nasdaq, which "notified the Company that since it had not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the ‘2021 20-F') by October 31, 2022, the deadline by which the Company was to file the 2021 20-F in order to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the Company's ordinary shares and warrants are subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market."

On this news, NESR's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 7.7%, to close at $6.71 per share on November 7, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NESR shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

