NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) ( TMCI) on behalf of Treace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Treace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 15, 2022, Culper Research published a short report on Treace (the "Culper Report"). The Culper Report expressed the "view that Treace's primary innovation has not been in any sort of medical advancements, but in aggressive reimbursement practices and deceptive DTC marketing," which the Culper Report described "as problematic and self-defeating, as insurers appear to have begun placing Lapiplasty procedure reimbursements under scrutiny while customer complaints about misleading claims from Treace are mounting."

On this news, Treace's stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 14.81%, to close at $20.54 per share on November 15, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Treace shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

