Tomato Galaxy, First Multi-Brand Interactive VR World, Launches on Meta Horizon Worlds

2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Dec. 30, 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the first multi-brand interactive virtual reality (VR) worlds, Tomato Galaxy, officially launched on Meta Horizon Worlds on December 30th. The project is led by Tomato US, a subsidiary of BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co., Ltd (BlueFocus) (SHE:300058); with the world itself created by designers at Vidyuu.

Meta Horizon Worlds is a social VR platform where users can explore over 10,000 different worlds on Meta Quest 2. Tomato Galaxy is a tomato-themed world where users can interact with ten brands, including ECOVACS, Hisense, Lilysilk, Xtep, IQOO, Ugreen, Wave, Smileader, Moody, and OSOTEK.

Tomato Galaxy consists of four interconnected worlds: Spaceship Tour, Day Hemisphere, Night Hemisphere, and Tomato Eye. Players need to play mini-games and collect Tomato Energy, which is a key resource to activate the magical portals that connect the worlds.

Andrew Wong, Director, Head of Reseller Business at Meta, said: "It is one of the most complex worlds I have ever seen in Meta Horizon Worlds... it can be regarded as an interactive brand gallery and offers an enhanced user experience as well. This is something pretty new for Horizon Worlds."

Tomato Galaxy is more than just a virtual playground. Besides the fun gameplay, it offers unprecedented brand immersion. "Many brands have already built their own worlds in Meta Horizon Worlds, but we haven't seen any world containing multiple brands of different categories," said Joy Guo, Project Manager of Tomato Galaxy.

The immersive VR experience of Tomato Galaxy provides a new approach for brands to reach and interact with existing and potential consumers. A deeper connection between brands and players will be built through tailor-made mini-games. "With the aim of using innovative technology to empower our clients' business, BlueFocus has taken important steps into metaverse marketing," said Jiao Li, Vice President of BlueMedia and General Manager of Tomato Interactive.

For those who don't have headsets, an AR filter called "Tomato Together" has also been launched on Facebook and Instagram. "Through our dedication to metaverse marketing, we'll keep focusing on promoting creative campaigns and creating immersive experiences for brands and consumers. Tomato Galaxy is just the beginning," said Jiao.

With its vast industry experience, BlueFocus will continue to optimize its metaverse marketing strategy by connecting with brands and content creators and bringing users into the metaverse.

