Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it plans to launch 36 of its SuperDove satellites, Flock 4y, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 9:56 a.m. ET (14:56 UTC). Flock 4y is planned to launch on SpaceX’s Transporter-6+mission from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

These 36 SuperDoves will replenish Planet’s current fleet of approximately 200 satellites in orbit, working to provide a continuous, and complete view of the world from above every day. Each Planet SuperDove is equipped with eight spectral-bands and improved on-orbit capacity that helps to quickly deliver sharp, analysis-ready data to Planet’s customers. The data collected by Planet’s SuperDoves allows organizations in agriculture, government – both intelligence and civilian agencies – forestry, sustainability, and other industries to make informed, timely decisions.

Further, a select number of these Planet SuperDoves will be adorned with artwork and quotes that celebrate the legacy of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry as a part of Planet’s collaboration with The Roddenberry Foundation’s Boldly+Go+Campaign. The Roddenberry Foundation launched this campaign in 2021 to celebrate Gene's hopeful vision of humanity's future—one of inclusion, scientific progress, and cooperation. Five of the Planet SuperDoves on this mission will have artwork laser-etched onto their side panels that is inspired by the over 1,500 submissions to the Boldly Go campaign, which asked the world to share what gives them hope for humanity’s future.

“We’re excited to again work with SpaceX to bring 36 SuperDoves to orbit, our eighth overall launch with the launch provider,'' said Planet’s Vice President of Launch, Mike Safyan. Once in orbit, these satellites will join our current fleet and work to deliver cutting-edge geospatial solutions to our global customer base.”

Planet was a natural partner for the Roddenberry Foundation given the companies share similar missions – to accelerate humanity to a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world by illuminating environmental and social change. To showcase how these missions align and how satellites – and starships – launch into space, Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment and Gene’s son joined Safyan to discuss the internet’s most asked questions. Watch their conversation here.

This will be Planet’s eighth overall launch with SpaceX. Since its founding, Planet has launched over 500 imaging satellites, more than any commercial company in history. Follow along at Planet’s Twitter account as the company gears up for the launch of its 36 SuperDoves.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: whether Flock 4y will successfully launch on the expected timeline, or at all; whether Flock 4y will successfully replenish Planet’s existing SuperDove fleet; Planet’s constellation of satellites, including Flock 4y, being able to meet its customers’ needs; and whether Planet’s constellation of satellites will be able to provide insights for customers and strategic partners in accordance with their design, or at all. Forward-looking statements are based on Planet’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the interruption or failure of Planet’s satellite operations; whether Planet experiences any adverse events, such as delayed launches, launch failures, its satellites failing to reach their planned orbital locations, its satellites failing to operate as intended, being destroyed or otherwise becoming inoperable, the cost of satellite launches significantly increasing and/or satellite launch providers not having sufficient capacity; Planet’s satellites not being able to capture Earth images due to weather, natural disasters or other external factors, or as a result of its constellation of satellites having restrained capacity; and the other risk factors and disclosures about Planet and its business included in Planet's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on Planet's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect Planet’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Planet undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

