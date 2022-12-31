PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse joined the Times Square Alliance President of Countdown Entertainment Jeffrey Straus tonight, along with their families, to flip the switch that lit New York City's famous New Year's Eve Ball for the countdown to 2023.

Duffy and Lagasse invited everyone celebrating in New York and watching from home to "Choose Fun Together," which is also the theme of Carnival's 2023 advertising campaign that can be seen throughout Times Square.

At the same time the iconic ball was lit in Times Square, nearly 100,000 guests on board Carnival ships fleetwide also kicked off celebrations to ring in the new year.

