2 hours ago
HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2022

-- Includes expanded licensing and digital distribution for Mayday

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement for digital music distribution ("the Agreement") with B'in Music International Co., Ltd. ("B'in Music"), a leading C-pop music production company, granting NetEase Cloud Music the right to distribute B'in Music's music catalog, including one of the most influential C-pop bands Mayday.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the two companies will leverage their unparalleled talent and musical prowess and collaborately promote the presence of prominent and fan-favorite C-pop artists and content within the B'in Music catalog. B'in Music's robust portfolio boasts a number of influential C-pop artists and groups including JONATHAN LEE, MAYDAY, RENÉ LIU, TARCY SU, DELLA, JIA JIA, ANN and others.

Established in 2006, B'in Music is one of the most influential independent record lable in Asia music community and boasts numerous renowned artists and musical works. Acting on the mission of "Believe in music", B'in Music attaches great importance to the development of "original singer-songwriters" and "artists with strong vocal skills". B'in Music's pioneering business model spanning various musical genres and content, and has demonstrated its expertise in diversified music types that integrate emotional experience and create content reflective of rapid changes in the pop culture industry.

Mayday is an iconic rock band in Asia music community that has influenced and motivated a great number of audiences for over 2 decades. This Agreement enables NetEase Cloud Music to introduce Mayday's full recorded songs copyright under B'in Music. Together with the existing Mayday copyrights on the platform, NetEase Cloud Music offers users instant access to Mayday's complete studio album catalogue under B'in Music and Rock Records.

As one of China's leading online music platforms, NetEase Cloud Music has been a preferred online destination among the younger generation to enjoy music in a wide variety of genres from artists both at home and abroad. The unique music community atmosphere, highly interactive user base and impressive user stickiness of NetEase Cloud Music underpins the platform's capability in efficiently promoting music content and enhancing the interactions between artists and their fan base.

NetEase Cloud Music has been actively growing its portfolio and expanding its partnerships with top entertainment companies to enrich the high-quality content offering on the platform to better address users' diverse music tastes. Recently, NetEase Cloud Music has extended music copyright cooperations with a number of top record labels, including Modern Sky, Emperor Entertainment Group, China Record Group, Feng Hua Qiu Shi, Yuehua Entertainment, Linfair Records, SM Entertainment, TF Entertainment, YG Entertainment, KAO!INC, Avex and Pony Canyon. Moving forward, NetEase Cloud Music will pursue further collaborations with upstream copyright owners and continue to provide more high-quality music content for music lovers in China.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu
Cloud Music Inc.
[email protected]

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
[email protected]

