DENVER, Jan. 1, 2023

Ohio bettors can ring in the New Year with PointsBet's LIGHTNING BETS™ for NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAAB, and Soccer

DENVER, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH), the leader in live betting, today announced the company has officially unveiled its market-leading mobile app and digital sports betting product in the state of Ohio.

Ohio marks the 14th operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Louisiana, and most recently Maryland.

"2023 is already proving to be a momentous year for PointsBet as today we have officially launched our mobile sports betting product in Ohio," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "We look forward to delivering The Buckeye State with new ways to enjoy their favorite sports through our market-leading app and expansive suite of Lightning Bet markets, especially with the NFL Playoffs and CFP National Championship kicking off in just a few short weeks."

As part of its OddsFactory proprietary technology integration, PointsBet brings fans closer to the action with hundreds of live betting options across all sports. Currently, PointsBet offers LIGHTNING BETS™ for NFL, NBA, NCAAB, MLB, and soccer.

PointsBet is the only operator in the market to offer Name A Bet, Live Same Game Parlays, and Pointsbetting. Name a Bet allows bettors to suggest their own market to PointsBet traders for pricing. Live Same Game Parlays enables bettors to create same game parlays once a contest has started. Pointsbetting ups the excitement level of a bet with potential winnings or losses changing until the very end of the game.

Starting on launch day, Ohio customers will be able to take advantage of PointsBet's Daily Power Hour from 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST, featuring special promotions ranging from bet credits to odds boosts.

Sports fans can learn more about PointsBet's Daily Power Hour and gain access to daily sports betting content by following @PointsBetUSA on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contact
Joshua Kun
Director of Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY75828&sd=2023-01-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pointsbet-online-and-mobile-sports-betting-now-live-in-ohio-301711681.html

SOURCE PointsBet

