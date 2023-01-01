XCMG Machinery Reports Strong Operations and Industry Dominance for 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2023

XCMG Machinery Advances Operation Target, Industry Development and Management Synergy in Full Swing in 2022

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG machinery (SHE:000425) has reported strong operation and industry development achievements in 2022, going against market trends to achieve a revenue of over 100 billion yuan (USD 14.36 billion) for three consecutive years.

XCMG_Machinery_2023.jpg

XCMG is the no.1 construction machinery manufacturer in China and third globally. Despite the machinery market downtrend, its overall market share of the 12 categories rose by 3.04 percent, and in the heavy truck industry, it secured eighth place. Also, sales of new energy heavy trucks have grown by 343 percent year-on-year, the second highest in the industry.

Its international market revenue from January to November increased by 70 percent year-on-year, now ranking first in the Chinese construction machinery sector for operating revenue, net profit and return on equity.

In 2022, XCMG has not only consolidated its dominance in construction machinery R&D and manufacturing, but also achieved breakthroughs in emerging industries, as it accelerates its intelligent transformation.

The five pillar industries of XCMG, namely hoisting, concrete, road, earthmoving and piling machinery, continue to be dominant. Revenue from its 10 strategic new industry sectors, including mining, agricultural and aerial work machineries, has increased 30 percent year-on-year.

XCMG's commercial vehicle sector has seen growth in 2022. Sales revenue from new energy vehicles from January to November increased 308 percent year-on-year and accounted for over 30 percent of the total. Sales of non-road wide-body dump trucks from January to November increased 37.4 percent year-on-year and now claims 21.29 percent of the market share. XCMG has also established an initial industrial framework system for light truck product development and launched the Hanchi series.

Focusing on autonomous control, safety and stability, XCMG has achieved major breakthroughs of core components, and its joint venture battery cell project is underway.

XCMG has invested in 21 industrial projects, including intelligent manufacturing bases for foundation, harbor and hoisting machinery equipment.

Furthermore, with a strong commitment to the "Help with Love" philosophy, XCMG has been actively carrying forward social responsibility projects worldwide while cultivated a large number of local technicians and industrial skilled workers through localized production and operation in countries including Brazil, India and Germany. Its international public welfare projects, such as the water cellar project in Africa, and the X-Creators Challenge competition, have helped numerous people and communities.

favicon.png?sn=CN75927&sd=2023-01-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-reports-strong-operations-and-industry-dominance-for-2022-301711707.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN75927&Transmission_Id=202301010811PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN75927&DateId=20230101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.