Reinsurance+Group+of+America%2C+Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) today announced that it has pledged $500,000 to 50 global charitable organizations in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary. Through the company and its non-profit foundation, RGA will distribute funds to organizations nominated by employees from its global offices, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates.

“This year, we celebrate 50 years since our founding,” said Anna Manning, President and Chief Executive Officer, RGA. “We are proud of the impact that we have made and are extremely grateful for the trust that our clients, partners, and employees have placed in RGA throughout the last half century. It is our great privilege to mark this occasion by supporting organizations nominated by our employees that are making a difference in our communities around the world.”

“At RGA, we are driven by our purpose to help make financial protection accessible to all. Through the company and the RGA Foundation, we are able to support numerous organizations’ work with charitable causes that advance this purpose,” says RGA’s Matt Blakely, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability.

Among the programs receiving funding are Frimley+Health+Charity%26rsquo%3Bs+Little+Stars in the U.K., FoodForward in South Africa, Satoyama+Pioneers in Japan, and Dignity+Ltd. in Australia. In addition to grants, RGA employees will be engaging with many of the 50 organizations being supported, and we will share these inspiring stories. Follow RGA+social+media+channels to hear more about these charitable causes and the impacts they are making in communities around the world.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.3 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $82.7 billion as of September 30, 2022. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

