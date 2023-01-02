Dada Group's Impressive 2022 Year in Review

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, on-demand retail has been increasingly valued by more retail and brand partners of Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. As a new way to connect online and offline integration, on-demand retail has promoted the integration of the real economy and the digital economy, as well as the process of industry digitization. In 2022, Dada Group has been spearheading a slew of initiatives which have expedited the digital transformation of brick-and-mortar stores.

Deepen JD Collaboration

  • JD.com's investment in Dada successfully completed by end of February 2022. Dada Group and JD.com are at the forefront of the development of on-demand retail and delivery.
  • JDDJ and JD Shop Now enhance on-demand location-based retail capabilities of both Dada and JD.com to provide one-hour retail and delivery services for consumers and partners. By clicking into the new Nearby tab, JD's roughly 588 million users will have the opportunities to discover offline stores within a 3-5 kilometer radius of their shipping address with a wide array of product offerings.

Industry Insights

  • In May, Dada Group released a White Paper "On-Demand Retail Fulfillment Services 2022", in collaboration with LOGResearch, a think tank expertizing in supply chain and logistics. As the very first report in industry looking into the on-demand fulfillment, the White Paper proposes a panoramic analysis on the needs, pain points, solutions and future trends of on-demand fulfillment, to provide a professional guidance for industry practitioners.

Dada Group Releases White Paper Discussing Fulfillment for On-Demand Retail

  • In July, Dada Group released the "White Paper On Open On-Demand Retail Platform Model" in collaboration with China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA) and JD.com's Consumption and Industry Development Research Institute. The White Paper offers a panoramic display of the open platform model of on-demand retail for the first time in industry.

White Paper Released at CCFA Summit: How Business Thrives in On-Demand Retail

Breakthroughs in Business

  • Through the omni-channel integration of online and offline retail solutions, JDDJ and JD Shop Now have boosted retailer partners' growth; more than 200,000 brick-and-mortar shops have participated in this year's Double 11 on JDDJ and JD Shop Now, and the new joiners on JD Shop Now have achieved an average sales growth of 50 percent compared to the previous month.
  • Dada Now delivered 120 million orders during 2022 Double 11 shopping festival. With more than 68,000 crowdsourced pickers and hundreds of thousands of active riders, Dada Now has established a strong order fulfilling and delivery network with guaranteed logistics capacity and efficiency, so that consumers across China can enjoy the fast delivery in minutes through JDDJ and JD Shop Now.

Dada Group sets new records for sales and delivery volume during 2022 Singles' Day Grand Promotion

Expand Retail Cooperation

  • According to China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA), JDDJ has partnered with nearly 90 percent of the top 100 supermarket chains in China. The Company continued to consolidate the leading position in the supermarket KA category.
  • Haibo System is the omnichannel operating system for retailers. At the end of September, Haibo has been deployed in over 8,300 retailer chain stores. In addition, the Company expanded Haibo's services to merchants in apparel category such as Decathlon, further demonstrating the system's functional scalability.
  • Boosted by the launch of new iPhones, the consumer electronic categories also performed well during the third quarter. In addition, Dada Group made further progress in new categories such as apparel and recorded triple-digit growth in GMV, according to Q3 financial results.

Industry-leading Technology

  • Dada has also introduced autonomous delivery solution to reduce delivery operation time and maximize efficiency, integrating larger unmanned vehicles for bulk order deliveries and smaller ones for more flexible door-to-door deliveries. The autonomous delivery technology further enhances Dada and JD's order fulfilment capabilities, allowing the first order in Beijing to be fulfilled using an unmanned vehicle in less than 10 minutes after the opening of the shopping spree. So far Dada's autonomous delivery service has helped fulfil more than 60, 000 orders.
  • Leveraging its robust digital capability and flexible logistical networks, Dada's industry-leading picking and delivery system offers services including inventory replenishment, item packaging, collecting and shipping, all operated with exceptional efficiency and accuracy.

2022 Singles' Day Grand Promotion: Dada Group Optimized On-Demand Solutions to Support Merchants' Growth and Brings a More Solid Life

Social Responsibility

  • Dada Now is a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China, which has created massive job opportunities in recent years through its flexible employment model, playing an important role in stabilizing employment and fostering economic development.
  • The platform has invested efforts to create a friendly delivery environment for riders. Based on current services, Dada will roll out more projects focused on providing care for the riders, including more welfare and skill trainings incorporated into the daily operation of rider stations. Meanwhile, Dada will strengthen communications between the platform, merchants, and riders, providing more diversified services and benefits for riders.
  • Dada Picking, a digitized order picking solution based on a crowdsourcing model, has served supermarket chains. This model has resulted in a significant number of part-time picking jobs, covering a radius of 3 kilometers around each store. As of now, over 68,000 people have worked as a crowdsourced picker for Dada Now, having a flexible option for balancing work and family.

Dada Nexus Limited: 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Dada Now Created Job Opportunities for 3 Million Riders and 40,000 Pickers in Past Year

