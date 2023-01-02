Coway Appoints Jangwon Seo as the Sole Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," announced today that the company would change its management from a co-CEO structure to a sole-CEO system. Jangwon Seo, the current co-Chief Executive Officer, will become the sole Chief Executive Officer due to the retirement of his co-CEO, Hae-Sun Lee who moves into a role as a Part-Time Advisor on February 6th, 2023.

Image__Coway_s_Chief_Executive_Officer_Jangwon_Seo.jpg

Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway, said, "We will use 'Crisis Resilience & Challenge Resolution' to form a strong foundation for Coway's global future. Our focus will be on strengthening core business competitiveness and also securing new future growth engines."

Jangwon Seo was a senior U.S. attorney at Shin & Kim, one of Korea's leading law firms. Following this, Seo served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Communications Officer at Netmarble Corp. and as the representative of Netmarble Cultural Foundation. He joined Coway as a Chief Financial Officer before moving into his role as co-CEO in January 2021. The company's new sole CEO holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Westminster College and a J.D. Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN76003&sd=2023-01-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-appoints-jangwon-seo-as-the-sole-chief-executive-officer-301712052.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN76003&Transmission_Id=202301022130PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN76003&DateId=20230102
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.