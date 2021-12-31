Antengene to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2023

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that Antengene will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. PST in San Francisco, California. The presentation will be made by Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Details of the event are as follow:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

JPM Presentation Date: Wednesday, January 11th, 2023

JPM Presentation Time: 9:30 am PST, followed by a short question and answer session

Presenter: Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO

Participating in Q&A: Members of Antengene Management

Webcast Link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/44344-antengene-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

1X1/Small Group Meetings: Monday, January 9th, 2023 to Thursday, January 12th, 2023 for Investor and Business Development Meetings

*To schedule a meeting, please contact Antengene's Investor Relations Team at [email protected]

An archived version of the presentation also will be available on the Company website following the live presentation.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and preclinical assets, of which 10 are global rights assets, and 3 came with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. To date, Antengene has obtained 27 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 9 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Donald Lung
E-mail: [email protected]
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: [email protected]
Mobile: +86 13062747000

favicon.png?sn=CN63886&sd=2023-01-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antengene-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301712137.html

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

