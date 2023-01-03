Aker Carbon Capture signs Letter of Intent for large carbon capture project

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 3, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has signed a Letter of Intent for the delivery of two Just Catch units for an undisclosed European customer. Both units will be part of a project with a capture capacity of 200,000 tonnes CO2 per year. The final investment decision is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an important milestone for the development of this large carbon capture project. With our field-proven carbon capture technology we are dedicated to help decarbonize our customer's industrial operations. Today, we are already in the construction phase of two flagship projects, one in Norway and one in the Netherlands. This new project is a clear testimony of our ambition to be a carbon capture frontrunner. Carbon capture, utilization and storage is crucial to reduce industrial emissions and mitigate climate change. The time to act is now," says Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

At Twence's waste to energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. This plant will be in operation by the end of 2023.

Aker Carbon Capture's Just Catch modular concept is a standardized product that enables prefabrication of carbon capture units. The plants can be operational within two years. The Letter of Intent for two Just Catch units marks a milestone in the company's mission to mass produce carbon capture units for the mid-scale emitter market.

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture AS

