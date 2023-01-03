Southern Energy Corp Announces Total Voting Rights Update

16 hours ago
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (

TSXV:SOU, Financial)(AIM:SOUC, Financial)(OTCQX:SOUTF, Financial) announces, further to its announcements on 6 May 2022 and 23 August 2022 regarding the application to AIM for a total block admission of 18,863,750 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") (the "Block Admission"), a monthly update to the Company's total voting rights as a result of the exercise of instruments subject to the Block Admission during December 2022.

As at 31 December 2022, Southern had 138,056,910 Common Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
Calvin Yau (CFO)


+1 587 287 5401
+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500


+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco

Owen Roberts / Billy Clegg / Hugo Liddy

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733726/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights-Update

