COPL 2025 Convertible Bond Additional Financing

LONDON, UK and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP) & (LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with production and development operations focused in Converse and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, is pleased to announce (the "Announcement"):

The Company has signed a "Tap" Purchase Agreement for the issue of further 2025 convertible bonds pursuant to the Bond Instrument dated July 26, 2022 with an aggregate principal amount of US$4 million (the "Convertible Tap"). The Convertible is fully anchored by the lead investor for the July 2022 Convertible offering (the "Lead Investor")

Alongside Convertible Tap, COPL has received written consent from a majority of 2025 Bondholders to avoid adjustments to the 2025 Bond Instrument conversion price minimizing shareholder dilution. The main Bond terms are identical to the existing 2025 Convertible Bonds (the "Convertibles"). Pricing terms have improved vs. July 2022 issue (higher issue price: 80% vs 78% on July Convertibles), higher strike on new warrants of 18p vs 16.75p on July warrants.

Following the Company's hedge restructuring, the offering proceeds will be used for recompletions at Cole Creek Frontier Sands, capex and miscible injections at the Barron Flats Shannon flood and for up front deposits and fees for debt refinancing term sheets for COPL America.

The Company anticipates signing a Debt refinancing term sheet in January 2023 and closing the debt refinancing in the first quarter of 2023.

A 'tap feature' to increase the Convertible allows COPL to draw further development funds, should it require, with the aim of increasing production or for future drilling plans, subject to mutual agreement with the Lead Investor, as COPL has done with this Convertible Tap.

COPL has the support of its existing Lender and has structured amendment to its Senior Credit Facility as it continues its debt refinancing and joint venture discussions for the development of its Wyoming assets.

Convertible Terms

Terms not defined in this Announcement have the meaning given to them in the Convertible Bond Instrument which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company encourages readers to review its Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Third Quarter of 2022 for a full summary of the Convertible terms which are summarised are as follows:

Amendment to Senior Credit Facility

To facilitate the Convertible Tap and COPL's first quarter objectives including debt refinancing, COPL has agreed to amendments of certain terms of its Senior Credit Facility. The liquidity covenant has been amended to a 30-day average of $2 million and requisite permissions for the funding of COPL America's first quarter of 2023 work programme and use of the Convertible Tap proceeds have been received.

Waiver of 2025 Bond Instrument Adjustments

COPL has received written consent from a majority of 2025 Bondholders to avoid adjustments to the 2025 Bond Instrument conversion price which remains at $0.1583 per share for each $200,000 of 2025 Principal Outstanding. There are no changes to the 2024 Bond Instrument or Warrants issued in July 2022 as a result of this Convertible Tap Financing.

Arthur Millholland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Tap provided by our lead institutional investor today illustrates the confidence they have in our business plan going forward. Long term investors in the Company are key to our future, as they provide balance and confidence to our current shareholders, and other stakeholders, by allowing the Company to grow through the execution of its business plan. One only needs to look at Occidental Petroleum who have performed brilliantly with the support of a single long term lead institutional investor."

About the Company:

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Converse County Wyoming, and in sub-Saharan Africa through its ShoreCan joint venture company in Nigeria, and independently in other countries.

The Company's Wyoming operations are one of the most environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighbouring wind farm to power production facilities.

