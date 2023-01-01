Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that effective January 1, 2023, Elizabeth Giddens has assumed the role of Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, after the planned retirement of John Killea as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

“Over the past few months, I have worked side by side with John and the legal team on the transition,” said Giddens. “We have an exceptional team at Stewart who will continue to work on achieving Stewart’s vision for the future. I am also excited to announce a number of well-deserved promotions within the legal leadership team.”

Mary Thomas has been promoted to Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer. Thomas has spent her entire 16-year career at Stewart and has built a strong reputation at ALTA and amongst many state land title associations, as well as the company’s various regulators. Thomas will continue to chair the NAIC Liaison Committee for ALTA. She holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in Houston, and is admitted to practice law in the State of Texas as well as before the Supreme Court of the U.S.

Pamela O’Brien has been named General Counsel of Stewart Title Guaranty Company (STGC). O’Brien, a thirty-year veteran in the title industry, began her career with Stewart as an Underwriter in Massachusetts in 2001 and quickly excelled, taking on New England underwriting responsibilities. She added Claims and Litigation responsibilities soon after and eventually became Chief Litigation Counsel and Deputy General Counsel. She holds her JD from Suffolk University Law School.

“Both Mary and Pamela have strong title backgrounds and long histories at Stewart,” continued Giddens. “They have seen the industry and the company change a great deal and have provided exceptional guidance and legal expertise through these changes. I look for them to continue that success in these leadership roles.”

Giddens’s succession of Killea was announced+by+the+company in October as she was hired as Deputy Chief Legal Officer to work alongside Killea during his transition. Giddens comes to Stewart with 25 years of legal experience, including five years at a top international law firm and 16 years at several public companies, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Integer Holdings Corporation, where she led its legal department.

“As I said in October, I’m excited to have Elizabeth onboard. In just a few short months she has proven she’s the right leader to serve as our CLO as we work to build the Premier Title Services Company,” said Fred Eppinger, CEO. “Her diverse background and proven successes are already making an impact in the legal department, and the team and legacy John leaves behind is an established roadmap for success. I look forward to many years together and will rely heavily on her legal guidance and direction.”

