TransUnion Completes Sale of G2, LCI and Fintellix to Stellex Capital Management for $176 million

12 hours ago
CHICAGO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) completed the previously announced sale of G2 Web Services, Inc. (“G2”), Lundquist Consulting, Inc. (“LCI”) and Fintellix India Private Limited (“Fintellix”), to an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management LLC (“Stellex”), a global, multi sector investment firm for $176 million of consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

About TransUnion (: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About Stellex Capital Management LLC
Stellex is a global, multi sector investment firm with offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh and London with over $2.6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2014, Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide growth, stability and operational improvement. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include both tech-enabled and data services, business services, industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

ContactDave Blumberg
TransUnion
E-mail [email protected]
Telephone 312-972-6646
