CHICAGO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) completed the previously announced sale of G2 Web Services, Inc. (“G2”), Lundquist Consulting, Inc. (“LCI”) and Fintellix India Private Limited (“Fintellix”), to an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management LLC (“Stellex”), a global, multi sector investment firm for $176 million of consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

