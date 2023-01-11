Movado Group, Inc. [NYSE: MOV] announced today that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference being held January 9th through January 11th, 2023 at The Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Office and Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005175/en/