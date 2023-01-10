Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform of beloved brands Solo+Stove, Chubbies, Oru+Kayak, and ISLE, today announced that John Merris, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Somer Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference to be held at the Grand Lakes, Orlando on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a DTC platform that leverages its deep connection to customers to offer innovative products that help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

