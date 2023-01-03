Ucommune Launches "Up to U" Digital Apartment Management Platform

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2023

Utilizing digital technology to open a new door for apartment industry

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, announces that its latest apartment management platform named "Up to U" has been officially released today. "Up to U" utilizes digital operation, combining big data, IOT, cloud computing and other technologies, to greatly improve business efficiency and tenant experience.

"Up to U" is developed by Beijing Xiyu Information Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, aiming to integrate managed apartments and upgrade traditional rental service to digital management. Ucommune, as a leading agile office space operator in China, has expanded its initial focus on commercial office buildings to include intelligent industrial parks, and currently has nearly 300 self-operated and managed agile office spaces, covering more than 70 cities and serving approximately 1.2 million members. With the official launch of "Up to U," Ucommune will be able to fully integrate the whole industrial chain of building economy and seamlessly break through into upstream and downstream markets.

About Ucommune International Ltd

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand members' needs and provide products and services to attract and retain members; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with members and business partners; trends and competition in China's agile office space market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's agile office space market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company's business and industry, and general economic and business conditions in China and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ucommune International Ltd
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN76497&sd=2023-01-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucommune-launches-up-to-u-digital-apartment-management-platform-301712236.html

SOURCE Ucommune International Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN76497&Transmission_Id=202301030630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN76497&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.