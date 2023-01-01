Digital Realty Appoints Matt Mercier as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) (the "Company"), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced Matt Mercier has been named Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 1, 2023. He succeeds Andrew Power, who was recently named Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Mr. Mercier joined Digital Realty in 2006, most recently serving as Senior Vice President Global Finance & Accounting. In his new role as CFO, Mr. Mercier will lead the Company's global corporate finance organization, including treasury, capital markets, investor relations, financial planning and reporting, accounting, and tax.

"Matt has been a great partner and a key leader in our Company for more than 15 years. I've appreciated and relied on his steady-handed and thoughtful approach, and I look forward to our continued partnership in his new role," said President & CEO Andrew Power.

Mr. Power continued, "Looking to the future, his deep knowledge of our business and proven track record will be integral to Digital Realty's success as we continue to invest in PlatformDIGITAL® and execute on our strategic plan, while remaining committed to the long-term financial principles that have supported our growth."

"I am extremely excited and honored to step into this role for Digital Realty," said Mr. Mercier. "Working with the leadership team to grow our business from a small U.S. focused data center owner to the world's largest global, full product spectrum owner, developer and operator of data centers has been a remarkable experience. We have a long runway for growth ahead of us and I look forward to capitalizing on that opportunity alongside Andy and the rest of our talented team."

Mr. Mercier is a seasoned finance leader with a comprehensive understanding of the data center industry and deep knowledge of Digital Realty's business. Over the course of his tenure, he has held roles with increasing levels of responsibility, including leading corporate planning and capital markets, managing integration projects, overseeing joint ventures, and serving as principal accounting officer. Prior to joining Digital Realty, Mr. Mercier held roles in asset management at Equity Office Properties Trust and as an auditor at KPMG. Mr. Mercier received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the Company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to leadership succession and transition, and strategic and growth plans. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

