AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. PST.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allovir.com.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

