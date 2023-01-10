DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) ("Applied Digital " or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference is being held January 10 – 12, 2023 at The Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and is scheduled to present on January 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.applieddigital.com.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) is a builder and operator of next-generation datacenters across North America which provide substantial compute power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

