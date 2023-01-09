Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9:45 AM PT.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.deciphera.com%2Fevents-presentations. A replay will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

