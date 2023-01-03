Enzolytics to Develop Feline Monoclonal Antibodies

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics today announced its ongoing efforts to develop fully feline Monoclonal Antibodies. Enzolytics utilizes its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to produce species-specific monoclonal antibodies. Abveris, a Boston-based biotechnology company providing contract research services to biopharmaceutical industry partners, will use feline donor PBMC samples and peptide screening tools provided by Enzolytics to perform a B cell screening-based Ab discovery project to identify antigen-binding antibodies for further characterization by Enzolytics. The resulting fully feline monoclonal antibodies are expected to be used in scientific applications, including ELISA, Western Blot, immunohistochemistry, and immunocytochemistry for diagnostics.

There are more than 150 million cats in the U.S. and over 25% of households in America own cats. Production of monoclonal antibodies targeting feline viruses may be more direct and the time to market will be significantly less than is the case required for monoclonal antibodies developed for the treatment of humans. Enzolytics has initiated discussions with animal health providers who express an interest in this technology.

"Our initial project with Abveris to develop monoclonal antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 continues to be successful and we are very impressed with the Abveris teams' capabilities. We are adding the capability to produce species-specific monoclonal antibodies for diagnostics and therapeutics in feline health," said the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Gaurav Chandra.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.
Texas A&M University
Institute for Preclinical Studies
College Station, TX 77843-44
www.enzolytics.com

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733723/Enzolytics-to-Develop-Feline-Monoclonal-Antibodies

img.ashx?id=733723

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.