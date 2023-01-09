Viridian Therapeutics to Webcast Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., will present an overview of the company along with its upcoming corporate priorities at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. PST / 5:15 p.m. EST in San Francisco, California.

In addition, the Company will webcast the question-and-answer breakout session immediately following its presentation at 2:35 p.m. PST / 5:35 p.m. EST.

The live webcast of the presentation and breakout session can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the event until February 8, 2023.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and engineering enables it to develop differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The Company recently initiated its first global Phase 3 trial called ‘THRIVE’ to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active TED. Viridian is also evaluating VRDN-001 in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with chronic TED. In addition to its intravenously administered VRDN-001 program, the Company is advancing two candidates for its subcutaneous strategy with the goal of providing a more conveniently administered therapy to patients with TED. Viridian is developing multiple preclinical assets in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:
Todd James
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
[email protected]

