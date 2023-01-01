%3Cb%3EFiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the appointment of Richard+Henderson+as+Chief+Revenue+Officer+%28%26ldquo%3BCRO%26rdquo%3B%29, effective immediately. Henderson will report directly to Josh Resnik, FiscalNote’s President & Chief Operating Officer.

Henderson brings over two decades of successful global leadership as a senior sales executive at high-growth, data-driven technology and advisory companies in the U.S. and Europe. He has served as both a public company leader and private equity-backed executive managing high-performing global teams and joins FiscalNote with a proven track record of delivering transformational and profitable growth at scale, executing highly-impactful go-to-market strategies, launching and implementing innovative verticals, and building effective multi-channel sales programs and solutions. His achievements include driving worldwide sales revenue and growth at leading enterprise B2B and SaaS companies at the intersection of technology and advisory, with a focus extending to expanding EBITDA margins in addition to driving top-line growth.

Henderson joins FiscalNote from cloud-based community platform leader Higher Logic, where he spent four years as Chief Sales Officer and managed global sales and accounts across North America, EMEA, and Australia, doubled annual recurring revenue, improved EBITDA margins by a factor of 4x, built new market verticals, and incorporated multiple acquisitions into the go-to-market process. Previously, Henderson spent a total of 15 years at the Corporate Executive Board (formerly NYSE-listed, now owned by Gartner, NYSE: IT), a leading global best-practice insight and SaaS business generating more than $900 million in annual recurring revenue. At CEB, Henderson led multi-channel sales and account management for the Americas and EMEA as the business rapidly scaled from an early-stage company and transitioned from private to public ownership. He also held a number of senior-level executive positions with AI tech pioneer StatsPerform and Russell Reynolds Associates.

“Richard is a perfect fit for FiscalNote as we continue our next phase of global growth, scale, and customer expansion, and his appointment serves as an accelerant to our sales trajectory and momentum as an enduring public company and essential partner to the world’s decision-makers,” said Resnik. “Richard’s proven leadership and management skills and his exemplary track record of revenue growth and sales excellence at leading innovative SaaS brands will strongly reinforce FiscalNote’s path to becoming profitable in the fourth quarter of 2023, while enhancing our customer-first mission, the effectiveness and scale of our global commercial sales teams, and our results-oriented culture of high-performance.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Fiscal Note as the organization continues to rapidly accelerate its market leadership position on a global scale,” said Henderson. “I look forward to partnering with their extremely talented and passionate leadership team as we drive innovation in supporting the world’s leading organizations to successfully navigate increasingly complex and challenging operating environments.”

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow %40FiscalNote.

