sweetgreen Launches 'Green January' to Kickstart the New Year

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its latest campaign, Green January,an opportunity for customers to jumpstart a healthy routine in the new year through real, fresh food.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005045/en/

2022_1209_MWH_314.jpg

sweetgreen Launches ‘Green January’ to Kickstart the New Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website today through January 18, Green January empowers users to implement more feel-good routines in the new year, by inviting them to try sweetgreen’s menu items to unlock special rewards. To launch the campaign, the company tapped Melissa+Wood-Tepperberg, founder of Melissa+Wood+Health (MWH) and sweetgreen fan, to speak to customers about how implementing small, healthy habits each day can better fuel your mind and body.

Customers can opt into the Green January challenge online or through the mobile app, for a chance to be one of five lucky winners to receive a free annual subscription to MWH*. Additionally, those that opt-in and order any of sweetgreen’score menu items or the custom Melissa Wood Health Bowl three times between January 3 to January 18 have the opportunity to receive $7 off their next digital order to continue to meet their wellness goals. To pair, MWH is providing a special offer to get your first month free when you sign up for a Monthly Membership at melissawoodhealth.com and use code "sweetgreen" at checkout**.

“The new year is all about setting attainable goals,” said Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru. “We’re excited to be working with Melissa to show that making healthy food choices doesn’t have to mean compromising on delicious, craveable ingredients.”

Melissa worked with sweetgreen’s culinary team to create a custom bowl designed to kick off Green January with hearty and whole ingredients. Joining the digital menu for a limited time, the Melissa Wood Health Bowl features a base of arugula and kale, topped with chickpeas, carrots, cabbage, onions, broccoli, warm portobello mix, avocado, chili flakes, a drizzle of pesto dressing and a lemon squeeze. The bowl will be available to order exclusively through the brand’s website or sweetgreen app for delivery and pick-up during Green January.

“sweetgreen connects its customers to real, wholesome food everyday,” says Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. “I’m a firm believer that no matter where you are, and no matter how much time you have, it’s important to find a moment each day to do something that helps your overall well being – food choice included.”

sweetgreen piloted its digital Rewards and Challenges program this past summer to drive customer frequency and restaurant volume through additional customer value and engagement. The feature, offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website, rewards customers for healthy habits and connects them to real food.

*no purchase required
**new members only

About sweetgreen:
sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit+www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

About MWH:
MWH, founded and created by Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, is a health, wellness & lifestyle platform on a mission to create a more mindful way of life, accessible and attainable for all. MWH has a growing library of 500+ workouts in a variety of styles (pilates, yoga, meditation, pre & postnatal, barre, dance flow, etc.), with new classes released each week and diverse programming targeting specific fitness styles and goals. A destination to help better every aspect of life, Melissa’s accessible practice has something for everyone at every point in their journey.

More information and membership details for MWH can be found at melissawoodhealth.com. Keep up with Melissa and the platform on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth respectively.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230103005045r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005045/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.