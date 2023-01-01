Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a Stage I Contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) with a Focus Area in Commercial Hyperspectral Capabilities. This Stage I contract was awarded in response to a two-phase competitive proposal effort and is the first of three potential and sequential awards. A Stage I contract is typically 6-18 months and is considered a study stage providing awardees an opportunity to submit a proposal for a follow-on Stage II contract. Stage II is focused on product integration into the NRO enterprise architecture, full performance assessments, and potential technology insertion and Stage III includes demonstrating commercial capability up to full performance by integrating and onboarding into the enterprise architecture and potential technology insertion.

During Stage I period of performance, Sidus Space will utilize modeling and simulation techniques to demonstrate that Sidus’ Lizziesat is capable of collecting Hyperspectral Imaging data of value to the NRO. Hyperspectral imaging collects and processes information from across the electromagnetic spectrum. The goal of hyperspectral imaging is to obtain the spectrum for each pixel in the image of a scene, with the purpose of finding objects, identifying materials, or detecting processes. Hyperspectral imaging divides the spectrum into many more bands beyond the visible spectrum. Sidus plans to utilize the hyperspectral sensors and processing systems for applications in astronomy, agriculture, molecular biology, biomedical imaging, geosciences, physics, and surveillance. “Hyperspectral imagery raw data or combined with data from other sensors (i.e. AIS, SAR) infused with edge computing will increase the speed, accuracy, and addressable market utilization for Sidus’ customers,” said Jamie Adams, Sidus Chief Technology Officer.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) provides innovative overhead intelligence systems for national security. The NRO is responsible for delivering innovative, resilient, and responsive overhead intelligence to the warfighters, intelligence community, and policymakers. The Intelligence Community’s overhead architecture consists of both commercial and NRO overhead systems, which together satisfy formal requirements. While the NRO has a long history developing, launching, and operating satellites, the NRO is now procuring commercial in response to community requirements, extensive market research, commercial industry requests for information, and commercial remote sensing capabilities study assessments. National and United States owned and operated commercial overhead systems together will satisfy the U.S. Government’s requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005193/en/