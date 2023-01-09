RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chairman & CEO, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th ICR Conference to be held at the Grand Lakes, Orlando on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 am Central Time).

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are further advised to consider the factors listed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led omnichannel platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rumbleon.com.

