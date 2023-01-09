RumbleOn to Present at the 25th ICR Conference on January 9, 2023

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chairman & CEO, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th ICR Conference to be held at the Grand Lakes, Orlando on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 am Central Time).

  • Who: RumbleOn’s Chairman & CEO, Marshall Chesrown, and CFO, Narinder Sahai
  • What: 25th ICR Conference, Fireside Chat
  • When: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time)
  • Where: The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.rumbleon.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are further advised to consider the factors listed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led omnichannel platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rumbleon.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230103005214r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005214/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.