SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that Joseph Ennen, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Huckins, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference to be held January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Mr. Ennen and Mr. Huckins will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 9, 2023. A live webcast of their presentation will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunopta.com%2F during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

