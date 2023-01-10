DocGo+Inc (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, Chief Executive Officer will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 12 at 10:30AM Pacific Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

Also, Lee Bienstock, President and Chief Operating Officer and Norm Rosenberg, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference in New York on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

