United Lithium Corp. Receives Confirmation of Adjudication on 220 Additional BLM Claims from the Liberty Lithium Project in the Black Hills, South Dakota

11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has increased the land position of the “Liberty Lithium Project” in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota near the town of Pringle, southeast of Custer. The new Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims are contiguous to the those previous staked and announced in press releases on May 2, 2022, and September 28, 2022.

The Company has staked 220 unpatented lode claims (previously announced on October 20, 2022). This significantly extends the Liberty Lithium Project, and secures numerous pegmatite bodies with the potential to host lithium mineralization. Most of these pegmatites have not been the subject of past exploration or production aside from historical and current potassium feldspar and mica quarrying.

A reconnaissance rock chip sampling program was carried out in conjunction with each of the staking programs to identify new areas for detailed field work. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and assays are awaited.

A general outline of the Liberty Lithium Project claims is presented below (Map 1). The new area staked as well as the previously BLM adjudicated claims cover the public lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). There are private property holdings within the USFS lands and United Lithium’s claims are positioned and located to recognize pre-existing titled ownership rights as best as possible.

Michael Dehn, CEO of United Lithium stated, “We are excited with the initial sample results from our BLM adjudicated claims at Liberty, and are awaiting sample results from the recently staked claims south of our initial block southward towards Pringle in South Dakota. Access and infrastructure here are excellent, and we expect the regional scale rock sampling and assay program will assist us in vectoring towards Li-Be-Sn-Ta enrichment zones in the LCT pegmatites.”


Map 1 Liberty Lithium Project Adjudicated Lode Claims, Custer and Pringle, Black Hills, South Dakota, USA

Reconnaissance Rock Chip Geochemical Sampling

All new claims have received final approvals from the Bureau of Land Management.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Michael Dehn
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:
[email protected]
www.unitedlithiumcorp.com

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2df333c8-6bcb-4653-8234-6e3e8da1fa49

