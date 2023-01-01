Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), is announcing that a special Company Task Force will be visiting the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) January 5-7 and will hold strategic discussions about Worksport's innovative zero-emission alternative power products with key stakeholders, suppliers, and potential clients. Worksport, a manufacturer of tonneau covers for light trucks, has been developing two proprietary and advanced products for the automotive accessories market -- SOLIS, a solar-powered pickup truck cover that feeds power to its companion, and COR, a portable battery with advanced hot swap technology. The company's management group also intends to meet with the CES representatives to discuss Worksport and the possibility of exhibiting its unique power electronics and solar solutions at future shows.



Worksport's team in Las Vegas will include:

Steven Rossi, CEO

Rafael Oliveria, Director of Engineering

Christopher Bernaudo, COO Designate



"We are very excited about attending CES in Las Vegas and visiting with clients, investors, suppliers, and potential strategic partners," Rossi said. "Visiting a show like this with key members of our management and engineering teams allows us to assess the "State of the art" and validate our product development and launch efforts as we begin to enter both the global automotive and consumer electronics markets".

To inquire about meeting with any attending members of the Worksport Team, please contact:

Steve Obadiah

[email protected]

Tel. 1-(888) 506-2013

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Investor Relations

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: [email protected]

W: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.