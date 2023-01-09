PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) today announced that Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. PT.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Executive Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G