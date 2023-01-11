SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, OLMA) today announced that Sean Bohen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. PT (5:15 p.m. ET).



A live webcast of the presentation and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s Investor Relations website at www.olema.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK 4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IR Contact :

Courtney Dugan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]