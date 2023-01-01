Nubeva Announces Projected Cash Flow Positive Operations in 2023

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New Seven-Figure Contract Expected to Move Company Into The Black

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF) today announced projected cash flow positive operations in the 2023 fiscal year following a new seven figure contract closed in December of 2022.

“In less than one year, we have released our breakthrough ransomware reversal technology, built a robust pipeline, and are beginning to close significant deals, including a seven-figure contract at the end of the year. With that win, I expect we will be cashflow positive in our operations this year,” said Randy Chou, CEO and Founder of Nubeva. “At this point, I do not expect that Nubeva will need any further capital investments to maintain operations nor to fuel growth. I feel very good about where we are at this time.”

Nubeva’s patented Ransomware Reversal software captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt ransomed files without paying the ransom. In addition, the software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly aiding triage, investigations, and threat removal.

“Ransomware continues to cripple organizations of all sizes. Nubeva gets systems back online via high-speed decryption without paying ransoms,” said Steve Perkins, CMO of Nubeva. “The value of decryption as a recovery method is immense. It is usually the fastest, easiest, and most economic way to get systems back online. But until now, decryption of modern ransomware has only been available from the attackers themselves with lengthy negotiations and ransom payments. Nubeva is making decryption a mainstream recovery option for enterprises everywhere. We are excited for what is to come in 2023.”

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities, Contact Us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ti?nf=ODcyMjA1NCM1MzM0MjUzIzIyMDg1NDg=
Nubeva-Technologies.png
For additional information or to schedule interviews, contact:
Steve Perkins
Chief Marketing Officer, Nubeva
[email protected]  
(714) 261-9948

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.