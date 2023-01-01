%3Cb%3Ebluebird+bio%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that Joseph Vittiglio, JD, has been appointed Chief Business and Legal Officer. Vittiglio brings more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with expertise in licensing, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, financial transactions, FDA regulations, compliance, manufacturing, and quality operations for organizations at all stages of development.

“Joe’s appointment, including his decades of legal and business development expertise in biotechnology and across the life sciences industry, solidifies and strengthens our management team as we continue our transition into a commercial stage company,” said Andrew Obenshain, chief executive officer, bluebird bio. “Joe also brings deep appreciation for bluebird’s unique culture and shares our commitment to bringing transformational therapies to patients with genetic diseases and their families. We are excited to welcome him to the flock.”

Vittiglio joins bluebird from Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., where he previously served as Chief Business and Legal Officer. At Finch, Vittiglio guided the company’s initial public offering in 2021, which raised $130.8 million in capital, and led the company’s legal, business development, and quality teams. Prior to joining Finch, he was the General Counsel and Chief Business Officer for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he led the company’s legal and business development initiatives, including oversight of the successful sale of the company to private equity investors, multiple out-licensing and partnership collaborations, and multiple therapeutic product launches.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pursuing curative gene therapies to give patients and their families more bluebird days.

With a dedicated focus on severe genetic diseases, bluebird has industry-leading programs for sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and is advancing research to apply new technologies to these and other diseases. We custom design each of our therapies to address the underlying cause of disease and have developed in-depth and effective analytical methods to understand the safety of our lentiviral vector technologies and drive the field of gene therapy forward.

Founded in 2010, bluebird has the largest and deepest ex-vivo gene therapy data set in the world—setting the standard for the industry. Today, bluebird continues to forge new paths, combining our real-world experience with a deep commitment to patient communities and a people-centric culture that attracts and grows a diverse flock of dedicated birds.

For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com

bluebird bio is a trademark of bluebird bio, Inc.

