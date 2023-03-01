Pensionfund Sabic recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HET OVERLOON 1 HEERLEN, P7 6411 TE

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.02%), MSFT(3.26%), and PLD(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pensionfund Sabic’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 14,100-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.9 per share and a market cap of $681.91Bil. The stock has returned 3.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 22,000-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $120.34 per share and a market cap of $319.89Bil. The stock has returned -64.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 10,400-share investment in NYSE:MCD. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.59 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $263.53 per share and a market cap of $193.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 23,000 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $93.19 per share and a market cap of $122.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 15,500 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.23 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $140.89 per share and a market cap of $127.38Bil. The stock has returned 10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 102.84, a price-book ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.