Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, February 1, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing (877) 502-9276 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 (773)-305-6867 (for international callers) and referencing access code 3278967. Participants may also click+here+to+join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends.

Hologic will provide a live and replay webcast of the call on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com. The call will be available there for 30 days.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

