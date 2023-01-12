Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a presentation on the company at 3:00 PM ET. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through partners, delivers access to crypto and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter %40Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005432/en/