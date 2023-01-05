Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy software and services, announced today that members of its management team will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 4:20 pm Eastern Time and will be available via live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fviewer%2Fevent.jsp%3Fei%3D1590460%26amp%3Btp_key%3Db00ee25540 and on the Events and Presentations section of Stem’s investor relations website at https://investors.stem.com. A webcast replay will be available on Stem’s investor relations website for 180 days following the event.

Stem’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.

